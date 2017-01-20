There's Going To Be Another Harry Potter Film & Daniel, Emma And Rupert Are Set To Return

20 January 2017, 15:19

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

We don't think we've ever been so excited.

In yet more exciting Harry Potter news, there might actually be a Harry Potter and The Cursed Child film…

… and it gets better: it’ll star Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe. YES. 

> This Fan Favourite Harry Potter Character WILL Return For Fantastic Beasts 2

With all the hype around the West End show, it’s no wonder the rumour-mill has gone into overdrive that the script may well be turned into a film. 

AND CAN YOU IMAGINE? Don’t think we’ve ever had such exciting Harry Potter news. 

According to reports, the new film will be turned into three films and will star the original cast members of Harry, Hermoine and Ron. 

When talking to the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast, journalist and historian Jim Hill, who claims he has good contacts in the film departments at Disney and Universal, commented: “I have heard that Warner Bros has actually had conversations with [Emma], with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens”. 

“They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watch grow up, as adults”, he continued.

“Of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK, maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescent”, he went on. 

He goes on to say that he expects the first film of the trilogy to be released in 2026, two years after the fifth and final Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them film. 

In 2026, Harry Potter would be 37, so we need these next ten years to allow Daniel Radcliffe to catch up. 

However, the actor did comment last year that he doesn’t think he would reprise his role. “I’m never going to close the door, that would be a stupid thing to do. But I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it. At the moment it’s not even a concern because I’m too young to play the character, but even in 10 years time, I would still feel strange about going back to it”, Daniel commented. 

You May Also Like…

WATCH: Hidden Harry Potter 'Sex Scene' Revealed

00:30

Trending On Capital FM

Steph Davis

WATCH: Steph Davis Posts A Video Of Her Dancing Around While In Labour – To Zayn’s Song!

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Dating Rumours 2017 Drake & J.Lo

They're Dating WHO?! 2017's Hottest Celebrity Relationship Rumours!

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 12 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site