Colton Haynes Celebrated Valentine's Day With His New Boyfriend, Went Instagram Official & It's The Stuff Of Fairytales

16 February 2017, 16:40
TOO. CUTE.
Teen Wolf heartthrob and Scream Queens newbie, Colton Haynes has a new boyfriend…
… and yes, he is as hot as the actor is.
His new boyfriend, Jeff Leatham is the Artistic Director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and turns out, he’s NEXT LEVEL romantic.
Just LOOK at what he did for the Teen Wolf star for Valentine’s Day:
Oh, and he’s insanely good looking. Just saying.
kbye.
