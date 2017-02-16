Colton Haynes Celebrated Valentine's Day With His New Boyfriend, Went Instagram Official & It's The Stuff Of Fairytales

TOO. CUTE.

Teen Wolf heartthrob and Scream Queens newbie, Colton Haynes has a new boyfriend…

… and yes, he is as hot as the actor is.

His new boyfriend, Jeff Leatham is the Artistic Director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and turns out, he’s NEXT LEVEL romantic.

Just LOOK at what he did for the Teen Wolf star for Valentine’s Day:

The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds...speechless. Happy Valentine's Day to all of you. #LoveWins Never be afraid to love harder. A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) onFeb 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

Oh, and he’s insanely good looking. Just saying.

kbye.

