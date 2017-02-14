Christina Grimmie Was Left Out Of The GRAMMYs "In Memoriam" Montage & Her Fans Aren't Happy

14 February 2017, 15:45

Christina Grimmie

We don't blame them for being upset.

Christina Grimmie was left out of the GRAMMYs “In Memoriam” montage and her fans aren’t happy…

… and to be honest, we don’t really blame them!

During the award ceremony, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo took to the stage to perform The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” whilst pictures of Prince, Debbie Reynolds and George Michael were displayed on the screen behind them. 

However, fans of Christina Grimmie were shocked to find that the singer - who was horrifically murdered after a concert in Orlando at just 22 years old - was not included in the tribute.

Fans expressed their upset on Twitter. 

Christina may not have been included in the montage that aired on TV, but she was included in the expanded list of artists that have died in the past year which can be found on the Grammys website.

