Chris Pratt Took A Quiz To See Which Chris He Is... And Wasn't Too Happy When He Got Chris Evans!

26 September 2017, 10:00

Chris Pratt and Chris Evans Asset

We're here for Chris Evans' response.

Urgh. We woke up this morning, with a groggy voice, bags under our eyes and desperate for a cup of coffee. What we're trying to say is that we're desperate to be a famous Chris.

By the looks of it, Chris Pratt has the same sentiment as us... But he's just not too keen on being fellow actor, Chris Evans.

Chris Pratt 'Guardians of the Galaxy' PremierePic: Getty

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star took an online quiz - something we all do when we're supposed to be working - in an attempt to see which famous Chris he actually is - from Hemsworth to Pine - and didn't actually get himself. That's pretty awkward.

Posting his result, he wrote "Dude I suck at quizzes", following the news that he's apparently actually Chris "Captain America" Evans.

And then it gets even more awkward when Evans caught glimpse of Pratt's result, and simply replied with "What do you mean? You aced it."

We're under the impression that this is what the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' - Star Lord is going to attack Captain America for rinsing him on Twitter. You heard it here first.

Visit the site