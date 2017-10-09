People Are Royally Ripping Chris Hughes For Flogging Mineral Water Made With His Tears

Yes, there’s a full on advert and everything.

OK, we have reached peak Love Island. There is officially NOTHING LEFT that the cast won’t try to flog to make a couple of quid… including their own tears, apparently!

Yes, Chris Hughes has released an advert for bottles of water infused with one of his tears which are being sold for the princely sum of £2 at Topshop, and fans having been ripping into him for it.

Chris and Topman revealed the video which seems to see him trying to emulate the likes of David Beckham, and fans were left confused as to whether the product was a joke or not. They took to Twitter to voice their opinions...

Wow Top Man getting desperate. — Stephi-14 (@14steph11) October 9, 2017

why you crying you absolute mess — (@jamielrobinson_) October 9, 2017

What a pleb — Ben (@benjo077) October 9, 2017

if this sells then the worlds gone mad! — ♡‎Learne Mckernan♡‎ (@Learnemck) October 9, 2017

This is a joke right? — Mrs Rebecca doe (@Bekdoe) October 9, 2017

Its so cringey — Liam Heneghan (@lheneghan_liam) October 9, 2017

I'm going to be honest - I don't get this. — Simone Bagust (@0riginalSimone) October 9, 2017

It’s not April is it? — justin (@JUSTIN180676) October 9, 2017

Someone is making the most of their 15 minutes!! — Michelle Tate-Davies (@ChellTateDavies) October 9, 2017

While we’re certain that even if it were legit, it wouldn’t actually contain any of Chris’ tears, although the product is listed on Topman’s site, there isn’t an option to add it to your basket, which leads us to think it might not actually be available.

Real or not, we hope this is the last time we see one of the Love Island lot trying to flog their actual bodily fluids. Guess there’s more money in that than charcoal toothpaste…