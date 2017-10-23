Love Island's Chris Hughes Has Outraged Fans After Using Racist Term In Expletive Rap On Night Out

Not a good look.

Chris Hughes launched a rap career with on screen buddy Kem Cetinay just last month, but it seems that his rap antics are already landing him in hot water.

His latest musical performance has left fans outraged for all the wrong reasons, after he repeatedly used a racist term in a now deleted Instagram story.

The Love Island star, who went to the top of the charts with ‘Little Bit Leave It’ appeared on girlfriend Olivia Attwood’s Instagram reciting lyrics to Drake’s ‘The Motto’.

He looked down the camera to rap the expletive lines and used the n-word multiple terms, causing many fans to feel uncomfortable.

Why are people even tryna defend the fact Chris Hughes said the N word? If you're not black you shouldn't say at all. — Garnet (@Damihaha) October 23, 2017

White people defending Chris Hughes use of the n word are a joke but it's not shocking lol — Garnet (@Damihaha) October 23, 2017

loooool chris hughes is cancelled — jaz (@jasmineruhiu) October 22, 2017

who tf is Chris Hughes? — noiregino (@noiregino) October 23, 2017

This is the latest in a string of controversial incidents for Chris, after he was recently embroiled in drama with Katie Price over a supposed flirty text message exchange.

