SPOILER: We Know Which CBB Housemate Gets Kicked Out In Tonight's Shock Eviction

30 January 2017, 17:28

Celebrity Big Brother 2017

The eviction will air on tonight's (Monday 30th Jan) show...

If you've been watching this year's Celebrity Big Brother, you'll know that BB have been pretty ruthless this year.

Jasmine was evicted through the back door, whilst there have also been surprise double evictions and more. So chosing not to change for the final week, BB made the decision to cause a bit more chaos before the very end and gave the public the chance to kick one more housemate out the back door.

One Of The CBB Housemates Asked For A Pregnancy Test In Unshown Diary Room Scenes

The scenes of the eviction will air on Channel 5 tonight, but we've discovered who the evicted housemate early and it's very interesting!

The housemates were warned that there would be one final punishment, but appeared to take it quite lightly...

 

If you don't want to know look away now, because as spoilers go, this a rather big one.

It is in fact Jamie who is evicted by the public, which brings an end to his much talked about relationship with Bianca in the house.

Jamie O'Hara

Picture: Channel 5

Fans had already been spuculating that Jamie would be evicted...

Having sparked up a relationship with fellow housemate Bianca, Jamie was upset when he discovered that she actually had a boyfriend on the outside...

WATCH: Jamie Finds Out About Bianca's Secret Boyfriend!

01:45

..although that didn't stop him continuing to get close to Bianca and even say "I could definitely fall in love with you, one million per cent". Yep, they've only known each other for three weeks.

It seems that Calum doesn't take Jamie's eviction too well as he can later be seen berating Jedward for singing whilst he's trying to go to sleep.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm.

You may also like...

Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara Kiss On Celebrity Big Brother

00:45

Trending On Capital FM

Camila Cabello Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016

LISTEN: Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Single 'Love Incredible' Was Leaked; It's Everything You Need RN
Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site