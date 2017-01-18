CBB Jessica's Boyfriend Spoke Out About Her Flirting With Calum & It Might Surprise You

18 January 2017, 14:30

Jessica Cunningham

We weren't expecting a response like this!

Since the three new housemates arrived in the CBB house recently, not a day has gone by without some sort of argument featuring one of them.

Whether it's Kim having a go at Chloe for being her generally wild self, or Jessica and Chloe arguing over who fancies Calum more, there's always something.

In fact that second one has just become more interesting because firstly, we forgot that Jessica actually already had a boyfriend before she went into the house and secondly, he's just shared his thoughts on the Calum situation!

Danielle Lloyd Confirms CBB Bosses Have Given Her The Chance To Confront Ex Husband Jamie

But the most shocking thing about the entire incident is the response of Jessica's boyfriend Courtney.

 

A photo posted by Courtney Wood (@courters_wood) onJan 15, 2017 at 8:53am PST

 

Courtney appeared on the most recent series of The Apprentice, alongside Jessica, and since the show ended the pair have been in a relationship. But it seems as though Courtney is more than happy for his girlfriend to try it on with Calum, if this recent tweet is anything to go by...

We're not sure we'd want our boyfriend/girlfriend openly trying to get with someone else on national TV, but each to their own we suppose.

It seems that fans think that Courtney has been mistreated by Jessica's actions in the house and many of them took to social media to air their thoughts...

So unlike the ongoing situation surrounding Nicola and her flirting with Jamie, this one is seemingly encouraged by Jessica's partner outside of the house.

Despite Jessica's best attempts, we're not convinced anything will end up happening with Calum inside or outside the house, but the whole thing is making for a very interesting storyline on the show.

You may also like...

Stacy Francis' Comments On CBB Spark Controversy

00:33

Trending On Capital FM

Pixar Header

WATCH: Pixar Have Just Released A Video Which Proves The Biggest Fan Theory The World Will Ever See!
Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Blond to Brunette: Ariana Grande

Pop Stars... Blonde Or Brunette? 27 Stars Who Changed It Up!

Rihanna's house

Celebrity Houses: 23 UNBELIEVABLE Pop Star Homes You Wish You Lived In

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site