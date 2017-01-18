CBB Jessica's Boyfriend Spoke Out About Her Flirting With Calum & It Might Surprise You

We weren't expecting a response like this!

Since the three new housemates arrived in the CBB house recently, not a day has gone by without some sort of argument featuring one of them.

Whether it's Kim having a go at Chloe for being her generally wild self, or Jessica and Chloe arguing over who fancies Calum more, there's always something.

In fact that second one has just become more interesting because firstly, we forgot that Jessica actually already had a boyfriend before she went into the house and secondly, he's just shared his thoughts on the Calum situation!

But the most shocking thing about the entire incident is the response of Jessica's boyfriend Courtney.

A photo posted by Courtney Wood (@courters_wood) onJan 15, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Courtney appeared on the most recent series of The Apprentice, alongside Jessica, and since the show ended the pair have been in a relationship. But it seems as though Courtney is more than happy for his girlfriend to try it on with Calum, if this recent tweet is anything to go by...

Nah Callum Best doesn't count, everyone fancies Callum best, even I fancy Callum best #cbb — Courtney Wood (@courters_wood) January 16, 2017

We're not sure we'd want our boyfriend/girlfriend openly trying to get with someone else on national TV, but each to their own we suppose.

It seems that fans think that Courtney has been mistreated by Jessica's actions in the house and many of them took to social media to air their thoughts...

@courters_wood nope, she has mugged you clean off mate. — Freddie (@AFC_Freddie) January 16, 2017

@courters_wood wake up and smell the coffee son x u being played like a fool — Katlin McDonald (@KatlinOX) January 17, 2017

@courters_wood she is really mugging you off! There's a harmless flirt, and then there's a blatant admittance of wanting more! — Cherie allen (@allen_cherie) January 17, 2017

@courters_wood 5 minutes in the door and she's disrespecting you like that!! Can do much better mate!! — Gill OConnorLynch (@Gilloclynch) January 18, 2017

So unlike the ongoing situation surrounding Nicola and her flirting with Jamie, this one is seemingly encouraged by Jessica's partner outside of the house.

Despite Jessica's best attempts, we're not convinced anything will end up happening with Calum inside or outside the house, but the whole thing is making for a very interesting storyline on the show.

