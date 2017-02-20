Brooklyn Beckham Seriously Didn’t Know His Parents Were Famous Until He Was 13

20 February 2017, 11:43

Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham

Erm, how?!

He may be the child of one of the most famous celebrity couples ever, but it turns out that Brooklyn Beckham had NO IDEA his parents were famous until just four years ago.

David Beckham Hilariously Mugged Off His Son, Brooklyn Beckham, In Front Of 9 Million Fans!

Despite being followed around by the paps and even being brought out onto the pitch when his dad was playing football, Brooklyn somehow didn’t really notice quite how famous David and Victoria Beckham really were.

He revealed to Wonderland, “I didn’t actually know that they were big until I was about 13. I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad’s name and I was like, ‘What?! Oh my God.’ I don’t look at them like that.”

 

One of my favourite shots from my cover shoot for @wonderland Spring 17 issue. @kentandcurwen

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) onFeb 19, 2017 at 6:29am PST

With a world famous footballer for a father and a former Spice Girl turned designer for a mother, you’d think you’d notice your life wasn’t quite like other peoples!

The 17-year-old is also fast carving out a career of his own, currently working on a photo book of his photography, explaining, “It’s pretty exciting to put my work out there and show people that I’m not just doing it because of who my parents are.”

