It Looks Like Brooklyn Beckham And Chloë Grace Moretz Are A Thing Again After These SUBTLE AF Hints

In all honesty, we're pleased 'cause they're just SO damn cute.

After Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz split, we were playing The Black Eyed Peas' 'Where Is The Love?' over-and-over again in our minds.

But hold that thought, because a few of us eagle-eyed followers noticed something that could make the world a happier place...

While it was thought that David Beckham's son was dating Madison Beer, others are under the impression that Brooklyn's rekindled his on-off relationship with 'Kick-Ass' star, Chloë, after their activity on Instagram.

Being the photographer-protégé that he is, Brooklyn uploaded a smouldering snap of him in black-and-white strutting through a corridor. Nothing big there.

Until you see that Chloë uploaded a very similar B&W snap in a very similar-looking corridor. Maybe they just happened to be staying in the same area, and... Oh wait. Brooklyn ACTUALLY liked Chloë's snap and commented on it with "Cute x".

That's a kiss. That's a kiss. Okay, we don't wanna get our hopes up, but... THAT'S A KISS, PEOPLE!

