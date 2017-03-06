Bella Hadid Comes Face To Face With The Weeknd In Paris But Gigi Ups The Sass To Get Her Through It

6 March 2017, 15:31

Bella Hadid The Weeknd H&M Runway

Sisters forever.

Anyone who has been through a tough break-up knows that they are legit the worst…

… so imagine having to work with your ex boyfriend and persistently run into him when you have to be 100% professional and unfazed.

> Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Were Reunited For The First Time Since Their Break-Up & It's Kinda Heartbreaking

Well, this is the issue that supermodel Bella Hadid is having to face.

Not only did she have to strut past her ex, The Weeknd, on the Victoria’s Secret runway, but he then began dating Selena Gomez - announcing said relationship very publicly with a range of intense pap photos - before having to face the same fate when she took to the H&M catwalk in Paris. 

Thankfully for Bella, she had her BFF and sister, Gigi Hadid there to help her through it and in trusty Hadid style, they did it with serious sass. 

 

That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw

A post shared by Nikki Ogunnaike (@nikkiogun) onMar 1, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Just check out that look on the runway! Bella glances to Gigi with THAT look, before her older sister looks back at her reassuringly. N’awww. 

You May Also Like...

Zayn Accepts His iHeartRadio Award

00:27

Trending On Capital FM

Holly Hagan Tattoo

Holly Hagan Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of Kyle Christie's Face On Her Neck & She's Not Happy

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed

Demi Lovato No Make-Up

Pop Stars Go Make-Up Free: 33 Beautiful Au Naturale Looks

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site