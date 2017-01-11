8 Things We Learnt From The New Baywatch Trailer... Mainly That Zac's Abs Are Other-Worldly

11 January 2017, 17:07

Zac Efron, muscles, body, sexy, Baywatch

You're welcome.

When yet another trailer from the upcoming Baywatch film was released, we did a little dance. 

Because… HIYA ZAC EFRON. 

Baywatch

(The Rock isn’t that bad either. And the girls are giving us serious #GymInspo. Win win)

But ultimately, we learnt a few things from the newest trailer.

Zac Efron Basically Has A 24 Pack. 

Not that we were looking. We're doing extensive research for this article. Obviously. 
  

The Rock Is Strong AF…

… And Quite An Angry Guy Too.

The Rock Baywatch

Zac Efron Is Insanely HOT.

Again, we only noted this down for research purposes...
 
Zac Efron Baywatch

We Have A New Girl Crush.

Because Kelly Rohrbach is seriously beaut. 

 

Boys drool, girls rule BAES @ilfenator @alexannadaddario #BAYWATCH

A photo posted by kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) onApr 1, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Oh, And We Fancy Zac Efron Quite A lot. 

Oh, c'mon. Who doesn't?
 

The Rock Has The Best One Liners.

Mainly “you’re going night-night, b***h”. 

Zac Efron Is Basically Superman. 

HE JUMPED OFF A MOVING MOTORBIKE, INTO THE SEA AND SAVED SOMEONE’S LIFE.  

 

What he said #Repost @therock ・・・ We run in slo motion to bad ass theme music, we're sweaty, but not too sweaty and we're known worldwide as "the Avengers of the beach".. and we're also highly f*cking dysfunctional. Our fun little rated R beach movie has become one of the most anticipated films of 2017... all thanks to exclusive images like this from our friends at @entertainmentweekly of me with my shirt OFF and @zacefron with his shirt ON. This guy Zac, has the nerve to diet and works his ass off for months for this role and shows up on set completely jacked, with his perfectly chiseled face, being a genuinely wonderful human and his 36 pack abs. Bullshit. Fuck that guy. Not on my sets. Ok, he's my brother, one of my best buds and I luv the guy but keep that between us. #My3AndAHalfPackAbs #VersusZacs36PackAbs #FuckItJustGiveMeBrowniesAndTequila #BAYWATCH THIS SUMMER. MEMORIAL DAY

A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) onDec 24, 2016 at 10:10am PST

The Rock Is Basically Batman. 

HE JUMPED INTO A BURNING BOAT AND SAVED SOMEONE’S LIFE.

The Rock Baywatch

