8 Things We Learnt From The New Baywatch Trailer... Mainly That Zac's Abs Are Other-Worldly

You're welcome.

When yet another trailer from the upcoming Baywatch film was released, we did a little dance.

Because… HIYA ZAC EFRON.

(The Rock isn’t that bad either. And the girls are giving us serious #GymInspo. Win win)

But ultimately, we learnt a few things from the newest trailer.

Zac Efron Basically Has A 24 Pack.

Not that we were looking. We're doing extensive research for this article. Obviously.

Excited to unleash the BEACH. Here’s a sneak peek at what we’ve got in store for you. Teaser trailer tomorrow! #BeingBaywatch A video posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) onDec 7, 2016 at 11:55am PST

The Rock Is Strong AF…

… And Quite An Angry Guy Too.

Zac Efron Is Insanely HOT.

Again, we only noted this down for research purposes...

We Have A New Girl Crush. Because Kelly Rohrbach is seriously beaut.

Boys drool, girls rule BAES @ilfenator @alexannadaddario #BAYWATCH A photo posted by kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) onApr 1, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Oh, And We Fancy Zac Efron Quite A lot.

Oh, c'mon. Who doesn't?

The Rock Has The Best One Liners.

Mainly “you’re going night-night, b***h”.

Zac Efron Is Basically Superman.

HE JUMPED OFF A MOVING MOTORBIKE, INTO THE SEA AND SAVED SOMEONE’S LIFE.

The Rock Is Basically Batman.

HE JUMPED INTO A BURNING BOAT AND SAVED SOMEONE’S LIFE.

