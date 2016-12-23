From Niall Horan To Justin Bieber - 17 Times Celeb Interviews Got SERIOUSLY Awkward

Now Playing
When you're a massive celeb doing hundreds of interviews a year, the odd one is bound to go wrong... so, SO wrong.
Celebrities normally manage to get through their endless interviews and press junkets in a pretty disaster-free manner... but sometimes they don't go exactly to plan.
From totally misunderstanding their questions to being offended by the interviewers, we've picked out our favourite awkward celebrity interview moments. Enjoy!
Vin was in Brazil to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage when he sat down with a Brazilian interviewer - while the chat started off pretty normal, towards the end he called her "so f**king sexy" and got out of his chair towards her, before she hastily ended the interview early. You can check out the cringeworthy moment from 11.21 onwards.
Well, that's one way to get out of answering the question, we guess! Kourtney stared off into space and refused to acknowledge the question, which was later attributed to a technical fault, but hella awk all the same, dontcha think?
kelly rowland does NOT drink lemonade. pic.twitter.com/5BlBVzx0XO— TRAPMONEYMODI™. (@DCtoBC) April 27, 2016
wtf pic.twitter.com/KTquPqagSV
— meaghann (@meaghannwho) December 4, 2015
J-Law was doing an interview with Smosh for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pt. 2 with an interviewer who THOUGHT he was pranking the Oscar winning actress by being fed funny things to say to her through an ear-piece.
Little did he know that J-Law and her co-star Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson were doing a prank of their own with Prank It Forward, and she was being fed through an ear-piece TOO… making some HILARIOUSLY awkward moments, including a fake walk-out!
Proof that you should ALWAYS do your research before interviewing a member of the biggest boyband of the moment - Louis Tomlinson's awkward response to the presenter admitting he hadn't listened to their song is just BRILLIANT.
BBC presenter Nolan called 'a little shit' by One Direction Louis pic.twitter.com/9q0e5uRIPn
— Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) October 21, 2015
When asked what her favourite 'dish' - as in food - was, Demi misunderstood the question and told the interviewer that she loved a good mug because it holds stuff like hot tea. Oh Demi.
It's no wonder Cara got a bit sarcastic when the Good Morning Sacramento hosts called her Carla and asked her questions like whether she had ever read the book 'Paper Towns'… when she was there to promote her role in Paper Towns. The interview ended with the hosts asking if she might need a nap because she was cranky and made everyone on earth's teeth itch with awkwardness.
Rita called the US radio DJ a "rude piece of s**t" and a pervert when he pointed out that he had been distracted by being able to see a bit more than he bargained for down her top. A whole THIRTY FIVE MINUTES in to the interview.
During a junket for his new film Legend, one journalist in the crowd asked Tom about his sexuality based on comments he had made in an interview back in 2008 rather than focussing on the movie... and Mr Hardy was having none of it.
When Nicki went to this US radio station to promote her song 'Freedom', the presenters admitted they hadn't even watched the video for it. Yikes... Nicki isn't one to mince her words so she made sure to tell them EXACTLY what she thought about their lack of research... for about eight whole minutes straight. Go on, Miss Minaj!
When Sway asked Kanye why he needed someone to back his vision rather than funding it himself, Kanye went on one of his EPIC existential rants to the point the two of them ended up having a heated moment.
Taylor may have been a serial dater in days gone by, but she literally looked like she'd been slapped in the face when an interviewer insinuated she would be taking lots of men home with her after the Grammys. Oh lord.
Is your skin crawling with the sheer uncomfortableness of it all? Ours is.
