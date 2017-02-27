Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Lewis Bloor For Charity After He Admitted Cheating On Marnie

27 February 2017, 16:13

aaron chalmers lewis bloor

Marnie Simpson’s ex wants them to get in the ring after claiming Lewis owes Marnie money.

After last week’s dramatic revelations that Lewis Bloor had cheated on Marnie Simpson multiple times during their relationship, it looks like it’s all about to come to blows as her ex, Aaron Chalmers, wants to settle the score in the boxing ring!

People Are Convinced That Charlotte Crosby’s Pregnant After Thinking She’s Got A Baby Bump

Yep, it looks like Aaron and Lewis might go ahead and have a charity boxing match after Aaron claimed that Lewis owed Marnie £25,000 – something she has since denied, saying that she had exaggerated the amount to Aaron.

Aaron and Lewis had a war of words on Twitter, agreeing to fight it out in the ring:

Marnie later took to Twitter to set the record straight and tell her followers that the claims Lewis owed her £25k were vastly over-exaggerated and that although she had spent a lot on him, he had also helped her in other ways.

Fans think that Marnie may have already forgiven Lewis for cheating on her on Valentine’s Day while she was filming for Geordie Shore as well as while the pair of them were on holiday and he had stepped out while she was asleep in their hotel room.

Over the weekend, Marnie posted a video of two women dancing on Snapchat – which fans quickly noticed featured Lewis’ mum, who also posted the same video on her Instagram from a different angle.

“I’m Utterly Disappointed In Myself” Lewis Bloor Admits He Messed Up With Marnie Simpson

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Hits Back On Snapchat

01:50

 

