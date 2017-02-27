Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Lewis Bloor For Charity After He Admitted Cheating On Marnie

Marnie Simpson’s ex wants them to get in the ring after claiming Lewis owes Marnie money.

After last week’s dramatic revelations that Lewis Bloor had cheated on Marnie Simpson multiple times during their relationship, it looks like it’s all about to come to blows as her ex, Aaron Chalmers, wants to settle the score in the boxing ring!

Yep, it looks like Aaron and Lewis might go ahead and have a charity boxing match after Aaron claimed that Lewis owed Marnie £25,000 – something she has since denied, saying that she had exaggerated the amount to Aaron.

Aaron and Lewis had a war of words on Twitter, agreeing to fight it out in the ring:

Aaron's flying ATM



Put the 20k in our solicitors account on Monday and Aaron will fight you when he returns on in 10 days. If you've the £ https://t.co/n5fjBGWvcx — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) February 24, 2017

As before Aaron is flying to Australia



He has no phone



He is happy to fight you in 10 days. For £20,000 if you have it https://t.co/bk3IZ32d1l — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) February 24, 2017

It's bigger than Chris brown Vs soldier boy!!! pic.twitter.com/g1WA9bqjhU — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) February 24, 2017

@lewis_bloor boxing or MMA? Or do you wana hit me with marnies handbag as by the sounds of it your hands were always in it — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) February 25, 2017

Also @lewis_bloor the 20k you make for getting banged out you can pay Marnie back and my 20 ill donate to charity? — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) February 25, 2017

Imagine embarrassing yourself and being that much of a melt you delete all the tweets when your sober and disappear from twitter!! Liberty — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) February 25, 2017

Asked to delete.. someone still cares — Lewis Bloor (@lewis_bloor) February 24, 2017

Whats the date fat boy? Lay off the twixes lets give these people what they want #lightwork — Lewis Bloor (@lewis_bloor) February 24, 2017

Marnie later took to Twitter to set the record straight and tell her followers that the claims Lewis owed her £25k were vastly over-exaggerated and that although she had spent a lot on him, he had also helped her in other ways.

This is a fucking joke. Where has the sum 20k even came from. Can everyone please stop fighting just drop it for gods sake. — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) February 24, 2017

Fans think that Marnie may have already forgiven Lewis for cheating on her on Valentine’s Day while she was filming for Geordie Shore as well as while the pair of them were on holiday and he had stepped out while she was asleep in their hotel room.

Over the weekend, Marnie posted a video of two women dancing on Snapchat – which fans quickly noticed featured Lewis’ mum, who also posted the same video on her Instagram from a different angle.