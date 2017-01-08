This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (8th January 2017)

8 January 2017, 18:51

Starley Call On Me

THIS is what we're talking about. If you need some brand new music in your life then these latest entries are all you need.

Some of the biggest stars are finally returning to the music scene, there are a LOT of emerging new artists ready to battle for their place in the countdown and of course those chart veterans are still ruling the roost when it comes to the top 40.

This week we have SO much new music, so let's get into it!

Get ALL Of Your Vodafone Big Top 40 News With Marvin Humes Right Here

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 8th January 2017 show:

No.37: Nathan Sykes - 'There's Only One Of You' (Download)

"Some say our love was just made to burn. But I could write a book about how much it hurt. It's not our fault life got in the way. Now I'm just a stranger I knew yesterday."

No.9: Starley - 'Call On Me' (Download)

"You know you can call on me. When you need somebody. You know you can call on me. When you can't stop the tears from falling down, down, down"

No.2: Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill'  (Download)

"When I was six years old I broke my leg. I was running from my brother and his friends. And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down. I was younger then, take me back to when I"

No.1: Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' (Download)

"The club isn't the best place to find a lover. So the bar is where I go. Me and my friends at the table doing shots. Drinking faster and then we talk slow"

Ed Sheeran no.1

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Ed Sheeran with artwork 2017

This Week's Top 10 (8th January 2017)

Fashion Moments 7th Jan

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (17th December)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    SEPTEMBER SONG
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site