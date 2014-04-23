#WayBackWHENsday: 7 Headline-Grabbing Moments From This Time Last Year
23 April 2014, 09:05
Relive the big stories which dominated the headlines this time last year.
1. Capital wow'd the nation by revealing the lineup for the Summertime Ball. The event at Wembley Stadium would be hosted by Justin Timberlake and feature stars such as Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding and PSY! Keep it Capital for all the news and gossip about the Summertime Ball 2014!
2. Geordie beauty Cheryl Cole's ego got another cheeky boost when she was named the UK's most inspirational celebrity in salons.
Picture: Wifflegif Tumblr
3. It was the news that thousands were dreading, but JLS confirmed they would be splitting up. After finding success on the X-Factor, the group would be going their separate ways - but it did mean that we got to see a lot more of Marvin Humes!