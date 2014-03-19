WayBackWHENsday: 7 Headline-Grabbing Moments From This Time Last Year

Now Playing
19 March 2014, 10:55
Relive the big stories which dominated the headlines this time last year.
Well this time last year The Saturdays claimed their very first Vodafone Big Top 40 chart-topping hit with the Sean Paul collaboration 'What About Us?', but what else was it that dominated the hit music headlines?
Can you remember Queen Bey finally unveiling new music with 'Bow Down', or the moment that all Girls Aloud fans dreaded when the chart-topping five-piece split after ten years of chart success?
Check out the moments which got you talking 12 months ago...
Speaking to The Sun, the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer said: "You look at the 'best' now. Paloma Faith? Do me a favour. "Who's F***** decided she's a star? Emeli Sande? That is f***** music for grannies. I don't get it."
Thanks Noel. pic.twitter.com/Z4NO33jjMd
— Emeli Sandé (@emelisande) March 15, 2013
A picture of Lawson taking a bow after the final show on their 'Chapman Square' tour below (Credit: Twitter).
(Credit:http://houseofdawn.tumblr.com/)
