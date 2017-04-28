13 Reasons Why Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Speculation is rife that we're getting another season.

ICYMI, 13 Reasons Why has basically taken over the world.

So, realistically, it’s no surprise that Netflix are in early talks to conjure up a second season.

However, we have a feeling that some fans won’t be happy if it does return to the small screen due to its powerful topics. Others, on the other hand, begged for a second season after the final episode left viewers with a lot of questions.

According to reports, the writers are back in the writing room on the show’s second season and scripting “started up weeks ago”.

Release Date.

The first season was only released on 31st March 2017, so we suspect that it will be a while yet.

Plot.

Whilst Hannah’s story may well be over and season one goes right up to the end of the original book written by Jay Asher, there are several unanswered questions to plot lines that directors of the Netflix adaptation created.

Among them is what happens during Hannah’s parents lawsuit, the fate of Alex and what the F Tyler ends up doing with all THAT stuff.

Spoilers.

Ross Butler (Zach) also appeared in hit TV show ‘Riverdale’ and was recently confirmed to NOT be returning due to other commitments, thus, leading fans to suspect that these ‘other commitments’ is indeed another season of 13 Reasons Why. He played quite the pivotal role in the supporting cast so we’d be surprised if he didn’t come back!

Cast.

Since Hannah’s story is over, we’d be interested to see how they’d incorporate the character back into the narrative. That said, with so many questions still left to answer, she may appear in some of Clay’s repeated hallucinations or as flashbacks. This is all speculative, of course, but we’d love to see Australian actress Katherine Langford reprise the role.

The fate of Alex is left unanswered, Tyler sets out with a bit of a mission, Justin is left alone, Jess begins to tell her Dad the truth and Bryce’s truth is revealed… but what will happen to him? There’s a lot of questions after the final episode so we hope the supporting cast return.

Trailer.

Nothing yet but watch this space.

