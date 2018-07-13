Gerrard Praise For 'Superb' England

Former Liverpool and England Captain, Steven Gerrard, says the nation should be proud of the England squad for their performance at the World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate's side return to training today to prepare for the third-place playoff with Belgium tomorrow.

Gerrard said: "It was an incredible opportunity to go to a World Cup Final.

"Having said that, you can be nothing but proud of the players and coaching staff. I think they deserve a hell of a reception when they return and let's hope it's the start of something big for them.

"I was mightily impressed, and yeh we got a bit of luck in the draw and Croatia in the end proved to be too good for us and had a bit more in the tank, but you can't be critical, I think they've been absolutely superb".