V Festival 2017 LIVE: Catch All The Action From Backstage

19 August 2017, 14:19
We're backstage at V Festival all weekend - keep up with all the stars right here!
It's one of the biggest weekends of the year, and we're coming to you LIVE from V Festival... and we know you're not going to want to miss a single moment!
If you didn't manage to get tickets to be there, we've got the next best thing for you - so make sure you keep it Capital as we'll be chatting to all your fave celebs!
Here's what's happening right now:
The Vamps' James McVey proved size definitely matters when he took on Jay-Z's 99 Problems... and he had no issues creating a ridiculously large 99 ice cream!
Just @TheVampsJames proving size most definitely matters #VFestOnCapital— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 19, 2017
https://t.co/du34QT0umc pic.twitter.com/8QoFZNHbEd
The Vamps competed to lose their V Plates... and it all went a bit wrong when there was a collision!
Roman Kemp got in the festival spirit with his own fancy pair of headphones (yes, he totally brought these from home...)
When you don't need the festival filter #VFestOnCapital pic.twitter.com/4ssXqtZaNF— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 19, 2017
Will Cozens is ready to bring you all the goss from one of the UK's hottest festivals - all the stars will be in our backstage area!
.@Vfestival has finally arrived and we're live from backstage ALL weekend! @Pink, @TheVampsBand, @Stormzy1 & more!— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 19, 2017
We'll be live on air Saturday from 4-7PM where Will Manning will be bringing you all the backstage gossip as well as celeb interview with Capital Breakfast's very own Roman Kemp!
Then on Sunday from 7PM-10PM, Roman Kemp will be bringing you a Virgin V Festival special on the day the legendary Jay-Z takes to the stage!
Keep up with all the action on our social channels by following us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram AND Facebook to get the inside scoop on everything that happens both backstage and of course from the live performances.
Saturday 19th August Chelmsford / Sunday 20th August Stafford
Sunday 20th August Chelmsford / Saturday 19th August Stafford
All this in one day!! #V2017 pic.twitter.com/hp7S2uiPLq— V FESTIVAL (@vfestival) April 26, 2017
Also performing across the weekend are Emeli Sandé, Ella Eyre, Steve Aoki, Example & DJ Wire, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye.
