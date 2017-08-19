V Festival 2017 LIVE: Catch All The Action From Backstage

19 August 2017, 14:19

The Vamps V Festival

We're backstage at V Festival all weekend - keep up with all the stars right here!

It's one of the biggest weekends of the year, and we're coming to you LIVE from V Festival... and we know you're not going to want to miss a single moment! 

YAS! Don't Miss A Single Second Of The Action From This Weekend's Virgin V Festival!

If you didn't manage to get tickets to be there, we've got the next best thing for you - so make sure you keep it Capital as we'll be chatting to all your fave celebs! 

Here's what's happening right now: 

The Vamps' James McVey proved size definitely matters when he took on Jay-Z's 99 Problems... and he had no issues creating a ridiculously large 99 ice cream! 

The Vamps competed to lose their V Plates... and it all went a bit wrong when there was a collision! 

Roman Kemp got in the festival spirit with his own fancy pair of headphones (yes, he totally brought these from home...) 

Will Cozens is ready to bring you all the goss from one of the UK's hottest festivals - all the stars will be in our backstage area! 

We'll be live on air Saturday from 4-7PM where Will Manning will be bringing you all the backstage gossip as well as celeb interview with Capital Breakfast's very own Roman Kemp! 

Then on Sunday from 7PM-10PM, Roman Kemp will be bringing you a Virgin V Festival special on the day the legendary Jay-Z takes to the stage!

Keep up with all the action on our social channels by following us on TwitterSnapchatInstagram AND Facebook to get the inside scoop on everything that happens both backstage and of course from the live performances.

The full Virgin V Festival 2017 line up includes: 

Saturday 19th August Chelmsford / Sunday 20th August Stafford

  • Pink 
  • Jess Glynne
  • George Ezra
  • Madness
  • James Arthur
  • Rudimental 
  • Sean Paul  

Sunday 20th August Chelmsford / Saturday 19th August Stafford 

  • Jay Z 
  • Stormzy
  • Craig David
  • Clean Bandit
  • Pete Tong
  • The Wombats 

 

Also performing across the weekend are Emeli Sandé, Ella Eyre, Steve Aoki, Example & DJ Wire, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye.

Pink's Husband Is More Hyped For Jay Z Than He Is For Pink...

00:51

 

