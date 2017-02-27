Virgin V Festival's Back - & The Line-Up's Just Been Announced, Including Jay Z And Pink!

Virgin V Festival is back this August - and we've got the stellar line up right here!

Festival season is just a couple of months away, and it wouldn't be festival season without a stellar line up for Virgin V Festival - and we announced your 2017 line up on Capital Breakfast this morning! 

Taking place on 19th and 20th August 2017 in Hylands Park Chelmsford and Weston Park Staffordshire, you'll get to see the likes of Pink an Jay Z headlining this amazing weekend of live music. 

The full Virgin V Festival 2017 line up is: 

Saturday 19th August Chelmsford / Sunday 20th August Stafford

  • Pink 
  • Jess Glynne
  • George Ezra
  • Madness
  • James Arthur
  • Rudimental 
  • Sean Paul  

Sunday 20th August Chelmsford / Saturday 19th August Stafford 

  • Jay Z 
  • Stormzy
  • Craig David
  • Clean Bandit
  • Pete Tong
  • The Wombats 

Also performing across the weekend are Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye. 

 

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 3rd March - but you'd better get in quick before they sell out! Keep it Capital for your chance to win your way in to V - you won't wanna miss it! 

