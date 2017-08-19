WATCH: We Got All Your Favourite V Festival Artists To Star In Our Facebook Live Videos

From The Vamps to James Arthur - check out what we got up to with all your fave stars backstage at V 2017!

V Festival is always one of the highlights of the summer, where all of our celeb pals swing by our fancy cabin in a field somewhere (hopefully) sunny... and 2017 is bigger and better than ever!

We came armed with some fun and games for everyone from The Vamps to James Arthur and Anne-Marie... and boy, were there some special moments!

Here's what we got up to...

The Vamps lost their V Plates... and Brad Simpson TOTALLY cheated!

Ella Eyre took on the HILARIOUS Rucksack Challenge... and she ended up a lot better off than Roman...

James Arthur caused carnage on our set - but how handsome did he look while doing it?!

The Vamps' James McVey must be secretly moonlighting as an ice-cream man to be able to create an ice cream THIS big without it falling off!

Rudimental took on the Whisper Challenge... check out how they did?

Phew! What a weekend it's been already - and we're not finished yet! We've got all the action for you live from V Festival all weekend on air and online!