WATCH: We Got All Your Favourite V Festival Artists To Star In Our Facebook Live Videos

Now Playing
Crying in The Club (Remix) Camila Cabello
19 August 2017, 19:02
From The Vamps to James Arthur - check out what we got up to with all your fave stars backstage at V 2017!
V Festival is always one of the highlights of the summer, where all of our celeb pals swing by our fancy cabin in a field somewhere (hopefully) sunny... and 2017 is bigger and better than ever!
We came armed with some fun and games for everyone from The Vamps to James Arthur and Anne-Marie... and boy, were there some special moments!
Here's what we got up to...
The Vamps lost their V Plates... and Brad Simpson TOTALLY cheated!
Ella Eyre took on the HILARIOUS Rucksack Challenge... and she ended up a lot better off than Roman...
James Arthur caused carnage on our set - but how handsome did he look while doing it?!
The Vamps' James McVey must be secretly moonlighting as an ice-cream man to be able to create an ice cream THIS big without it falling off!
Rudimental took on the Whisper Challenge... check out how they did?
Phew! What a weekend it's been already - and we're not finished yet! We've got all the action for you live from V Festival all weekend on air and online!
Pink's Husband Is More Hyped For Jay Z Than He Is For Pink...
00:51