Jonas Blue Proved Why He's One Of The Most Loved DJs Around With This Dope Exclusive Mix For Us

Getting the partty started in 3...2...1...

When you're in Ibiza, you can guarantee you're gonna see the coolest and most amazing DJs in the world performing, so as it's #CapitalInIbiza time right niw we got some much-loved names to create these exclusive mixes for us.

We started off with the mighty Jonas Blue and it's fair to say that the super talented hit-maker was in amazing form. Going back to back live in the mix with our very own Marvin Humes in Ibiza - what more could you want?

The pair of them were loving life behind the decks...just take a look at this video for instant proof of that...

Just TRY telling us that @JonasBlue's #CapitalInIbiza set hasn't made you wanna go out-out... ON A FLIPPIN' MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/UkgEWinGtZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 21, 2017

We almost couldn't get them off the decks cos they were enjoying the rave so much...

Later this week we'll have more exclusive Ibiza mixes from the likes of Sigma and Sigala and they'll both be going back to back with Mr Humes, so make sure you keep it Capital to hear them all!

You can listen back to all the mixes via the Capital app now, so what are you waiting for? Get involved people!

