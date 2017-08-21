Marvin Humes Gave These Ibiza Beach-Lovers A Taste Of The VIP Lifestyle & Even Brought His Own Butlers

Marvin Hands Out The VIP Treatment In Ibiza 02:51

He really is a man of the people!

We're out in Ibiza yet again to bring you all the biggest and best parts of the White Isle and Capital's very own Marvin Humes is the man we've tasked with sharing life in the sun.

So when Capital Breakfast gave Marv the task of giving random beach dwellers a taste of the VIP life, he refused to back down and did his best to bring a smile to as many faces as he could!

After a stroll along the beautiful sandy beach on the Ibiza coastline, Marvin gave out tickets to see David Guetta perform a MASSIVE live set and even shared some champagne with a few lucky peeps.

Check out the video above to see exactly how Marvin got on - spoiler alert - there are some seriously happy Capital listeners partying in Ibiza right now after we caught up with them!

