Cee Lo Green Has Revealed What THAT Grammys Outfit Is All About & It Actually Makes Sense

13 February 2017, 11:04

Cee Lo Green at the grammys 2017 ferrero rocher

We really needed this cleared up and Cee Lo himself has decided to do just that.

Adele's empowering speech for Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Metallica's heavy performance and Chance The Rapper bagging two Grammys were just a few highlights from this year's big music bash. However, before the show, most eyes were on Cee Lo Green.

And THIS was why...

cee lo green grammys 2017

PIC: GETTY

Yes, under all of that, believe it or not you'll find the 'Forget You' singer. Of course, it sparked a flurry of tweets as to what the hell was going on (and some were so on-point).

Of course, it could just be a statement right? Cee Lo was actually scared that we would forget him? Nope! Because just hours after the award ceremony, Green revealed on his own Twitter account that it is in fact a brand new persona.

Meet Gnarly Davidson! We checked out Gnarly's website and it leads with this funky video. We're getting some serious Gnarls Barkley vibes (also a lil warning, there's some strong language in the video).

He might be a little crazy, but god dammit, we love Cee Lo Green.

