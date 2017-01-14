Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!

The Best British Single with Capital is back... and we've got all the biggest stars battling it out for this coveted BRIT Award!

It's one of the biggest nights in the awards show calendar - and the BRIT Award for Best British Single with Capital is officially back... and the competition is fiercer than ever!

Everyone from Little Mix to Zayn and Coldplay to Tinie Tempah is joining the battle for one of the most prestigious awards in the country - but who's going to nab the coveted award on the night?

British Single Of The Year with Capital

Alan Walker - 'Faded'

Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own'

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'

ZAYN - 'Pillowtalk'

The 2017 BRIT Awards will be taking place on 22nd February - and we'll be there backstage with unrivalled access, getting all the freshest gossip and winners' reactions as they happen!

