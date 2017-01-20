Little Mix Summer Shout Out Tour, Donington Park - Find Out How To Get Your Tickets

Now Playing
Mixers are you ready to party like never before!?
Fresh from releasing their latest HUGE album 'Glory Days', Little Mix will be heading to the iconic Donington Park to perform for a packed out audience as part of their Summer Shout Out tour - and you can be there!
Since the ladies' single 'Shout Out To My Ex' dominated the charts at the tail end of 2016, they've gone from strength to strength and are busy preparing what is set to be one of the most incredible live tours of the entire year.
Having performed all across the globe, Little Mix are ready to take the Midlands by storm and Saturday 1st July 2017 is already bookmarked as one of the biggest nights of the year. Donington Park will be the venue and the atmosphere at the venue is sure to be electric.
Make sure you grab your tickets for the show asap as they are bound to go quick!
21st May: Wirral Live – Prenton Park,Tranmere Rovers Stadium
23rd June: Newmarket – Newmarket Racecourses
24th June: Gloucester- Kingsholm Rugby Club
29th June: Dundee – Slessor Gardens
30th June: Edinburgh – Royal Highland Centre
1st July: Donington – Donington Park
6th July: Scarborough – Open Aire Theatre
7th July: London – Greenwich Music Time, The Old Royal Naval College
8th July: Colwyn Bay – Eirias Stadium
9th July: Southampton – Ageas Bowl
13th July: Monmouthshire – Caldicot Castle
14th July: Exeter – Powderham Castle
15th July: Durham - County Cricket Club, Emirates Riverside