Little Mix Announce X Factor Champs Rak-Su As Their Support Act - Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

The Little Mix ladies are bringing their live show to Derby and they'll be joined by the mighty Rak-Su - what more could you want?

Just when you thought Little Mix's 'The Summer Hits Tour 2018' couldn't get any better, the four pop queens go and announce your X Factor winners Rak-Su as their support act!

Tickets for the group's epic show at Derby's The 3AAA County Ground are on sale now, so make sure you get in there quick – you know this absolutely isn’t one to be missed.

Little Mix will also be joined by Australian sister trio Germain during their tour, so fans are guaranteed to be treated to one seriously brilliant dose of incredible pop music.



Rak-Su triumphed on the X Factor back in December 2017 and quickly scaled the charts with their single 'Dimelo', which featured Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean. The four piece are brilliantly energetic live performers and will provide the perfect warm up for the mighty Little Mix.

Check out Little Mix's UK tour dates below:

Friday 6 July - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Saturday 7 July - Liberty Stadium, Swansea SOLD OUT

Sunday 8 July - Weston Homes Community Stadium, Colchester

Thursday 12 July - County Ground, Northampton

Friday 13 July - KCOM Craven Park, Hull SOLD OUT

Saturday 14 July - Macron Stadium, Bolton SOLD OUT

Sunday 15 July - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield SOLD OUT

Thursday 19 July - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby

Friday 20 July - Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Saturday 21 July - Earlham Park, Norwich

Sunday 22 July - Kent Event Centre, Maidstone

Thursday 26 July - International Stadium, Gateshead

Friday 27 July - Falkirk Stadium, Stirlingshire

Saturday 28 July - Outdoors at AECC, Aberdeen

Sunday 29 July - Bught Park, Inverness



