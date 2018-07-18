WATCH: Zedd Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Collaboration With Shawn Mendes

Zedd has collaborated with the world's biggest stars; and now he's confirmed that his song with Shawn Mendes will "100% happen".

Zedd has confirmed that his collaboration with Shawn Mendes will 100% happen, and gave Roman Kemp a few juicy deets about the upcoming song.

The 'Clarity' producer popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, after the release of his brand new song, 'Happy Now'. While he was here, the pair got talking about his bromance with Shawn.

> Zedd Personally Messaged Ariana Grande Asking To DJ At Her Wedding With Pete Davidson

"There will be a song. We have a song we wanna work on that Shawn started," said Zedd, telling of the time how he was in a group chat with Shawn, who soon sent him a riff on his guitar, which led to the pair sending music to one another, until they started making a song.

The 28-year-old then confirmed it was really different to his usual work, as he said it put them both "in a spot that [they] had never been by [themselves]".

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of Your Favourite Stars Over On Our App!

All we know is that Shawn and Zedd are two of the nicer guys in the industry, so imagine how damn nice this song will actually be...