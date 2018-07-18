WATCH: Zedd Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Collaboration With Shawn Mendes

18 July 2018, 15:27

Zedd has collaborated with the world's biggest stars; and now he's confirmed that his song with Shawn Mendes will "100% happen".

Zedd has confirmed that his collaboration with Shawn Mendes will 100% happen, and gave Roman Kemp a few juicy deets about the upcoming song.

The 'Clarity' producer popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, after the release of his brand new song, 'Happy Now'. While he was here, the pair got talking about his bromance with Shawn.

> Zedd Personally Messaged Ariana Grande Asking To DJ At Her Wedding With Pete Davidson

Zedd on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

"There will be a song. We have a song we wanna work on that Shawn started," said Zedd, telling of the time how he was in a group chat with Shawn, who soon sent him a riff on his guitar, which led to the pair sending music to one another, until they started making a song.

The 28-year-old then confirmed it was really different to his usual work, as he said it put them both "in a spot that [they] had never been by [themselves]".

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of Your Favourite Stars Over On Our App!

All we know is that Shawn and Zedd are two of the nicer guys in the industry, so imagine how damn nice this song will actually be...

Zedd Music

See more Zedd Music

Happy Now
Zedd feat. Elley Duh
Starving artwork
Starving
Hailee Steinfeld & Grey Feat. Zedd

Zedd News

See more Zedd News

Zedd Asked Ariana Grande To DJ At Her Wedding

WATCH: Zedd’s Personal Message To Ariana Grande Asking To DJ At Her Wedding With Pete Davidson

Zedd Videos

See more Zedd Videos

Zedd Live Summertime Ball 2017

Zedd Turn Wembley Into A Massive Rave With His Dancfloor Bangers At The #CapitalSTB

Zedd Pictures

See more Zedd Pictures

Selena Gomez and Zedd

Selena Gomez And Zedd: Their Relationship Timeline So Far...