Serious fire causes sixty per cent of damage to Birmingham Building.

Over forty firefighters attended the blaze which broke out in the early hours of this morning.

We currently have 6 crews in attendance at a large fire on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich Crews from @WestBromFireSta @Smethwickfire @HandsworthFire @Oldburyfire @ladywoodfire dealing with incident, more to follow..... — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2018

Thankfully no one was injured in the fire which crews had under control an out by 6.30 am.