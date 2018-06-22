Serious fire causes sixty per cent of damage to Birmingham Building.
22 June 2018, 11:11
60 per cent of the building on Birmingham Road has been damaged.
Over forty firefighters attended the blaze which broke out in the early hours of this morning.
We currently have 6 crews in attendance at a large fire on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich Crews from @WestBromFireSta @Smethwickfire @HandsworthFire @Oldburyfire @ladywoodfire dealing with incident, more to follow.....— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2018
We currently have 6 crews in attendance at a large fire on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich Crews from @WestBromFireSta @Smethwickfire @HandsworthFire @Oldburyfire @ladywoodfire dealing with incident, more to follow.....— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2018
We currently have 6 crews in attendance at a large fire on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich Crews from @WestBromFireSta @Smethwickfire @HandsworthFire @Oldburyfire @ladywoodfire dealing with incident, more to follow.....— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2018
Thankfully no one was injured in the fire which crews had under control an out by 6.30 am.