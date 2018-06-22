Serious fire causes sixty per cent of damage to Birmingham Building.

22 June 2018, 11:11

Building damage

60 per cent of the building on Birmingham Road has been damaged.

Over forty firefighters attended the blaze which broke out in the early hours of this morning.

 

Thankfully no one was injured in the fire which crews had under control an out by 6.30 am.

