Zedd & Alessia Cara – ‘Stay’

19 April 2017, 16:21

Zedd feat. Alessia Cara - 'Stay'

Official Music Video

03:33

Zedd and Alessia reveal their emotional new video for 'Stay'.

We're already obsessed with Zedd and Alessia Cara's joint track, 'Stay' - and the video has got us even more hyped for the song! 

The promo for their track sees Zedd and Alessia as a young couple looking back on living their best life - we're talking road trips, walks on the beach and all sorts - until it all goes horribly wrong. 

But it's not your classic break up tale - this video gets HELLA dark... so don't say we didn't warn you. Just get the tissues at the ready in advance... 

Zedd feat. Alessia Cara - 'Stay'

Official Lyric Video

03:32

