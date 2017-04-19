Zedd & Alessia Cara – ‘Stay’

Zedd feat. Alessia Cara - 'Stay' Official Music Video 03:33

Zedd and Alessia reveal their emotional new video for 'Stay'.

We're already obsessed with Zedd and Alessia Cara's joint track, 'Stay' - and the video has got us even more hyped for the song!

The promo for their track sees Zedd and Alessia as a young couple looking back on living their best life - we're talking road trips, walks on the beach and all sorts - until it all goes horribly wrong.

But it's not your classic break up tale - this video gets HELLA dark... so don't say we didn't warn you. Just get the tissues at the ready in advance...