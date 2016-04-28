This Is Gonna Be UNREAL! ZAYN’s Been Confirmed To Play Capital’s Summertime Ball 2016!

28 April 2016, 07:50

ZAYN

Yes... the 'Pillowtalk' star is coming to Wembley!

He’s the man EVERYONE has been asking for and since we’re feeling generous we’ve got ONE more incredible artist to add to the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone… ZAYN!

Nothing Can Prepare You For Zayn's High Note That He Knocked Out At The iHeart Radio Awards

He’s undoubtedly one of the BIGGEST artists right now after launching his solo career with the HUGE Vodafone Big Top 40 number one ‘Pillowtalk’ and following it up with the launch of his debut record ‘Mind Of Mine’.

This will be one of ZAYN’s largest solo shows to date - performing in front go 80,000 screaming fans at Wembley Stadium - so you can guarantee he’ll be bringing his A-game to REALLY show what he can do

Want to see what happens when ZAYN hits out #CapitalSTB ? Don’t miss your chance to get tickets!

WATCH: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Behind The Scenes On Their Vogue Shoot Is #CoupleGoals

As well as ZAYN, the #CapitalSTB line up has a whole host of HUGE names including The Vamps, Ariana Grande, Tinie Tempah and LOADS more acts who will be entertaining 80,000 of you on 11th June.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone, returns to the world-famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 11th. Tickets go on sale today (28th April) at 8am.  

