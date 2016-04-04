Nothing Can Prepare You For Zayn's High Note That He Knocked Out At Last Night's iHeart Radio Awards

4 April 2016, 12:58

Zayn Malik High Note iHeart Radio Awards

Once again Zayn's proven that he is just the absolute KING of hitting them high notes. We just weren't ready for his performance last night...

 

We mean, from this picture alone you just KNOW it was going to be good

 

And El Maliko's voice has actually caused some people to lose their hair

 

It wasn't just the note; the face wasn't too bad either

 

And let's all take a moment to think of poor Jasmine now resting up above

 

Look, it was just faultless alright? 

> Zayn's Hair Transformation In 19 Ridiculously Hot Pictures

> 25 Sultry Pics That Prove Zayn Has The Perfect Pout! 

 

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Pillow Talk (Handbag House Club Mix)
ZAYN

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Got A New Tattoo And We're Completely Here For It
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Versus by Versace

The Photos Of Zayn In His New Versace Campaign Are Getting Us Hot Under The Collar

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne in Capital

Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Debut Album So Far: Release Date, Tracklist & More
Cardi B and boyfriend Offset

Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed
Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Jesy Nelson Absent From little Mix Asset

Little Mix's Latest Message From The Studio Has Left Fans Confused