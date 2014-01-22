The Wanted Announce New Song 'Glow In The Dark' Ahead Of 'Word Of Mouth' UK Tour

The 'I Found You' five-piece reveal fresh news about their first single release of 2014.

The Wanted have announced the launch of a brand new single 'Glow In The Dark' from their 2013 album 'Word Of Mouth', with fans quickly hailing the track as the perfect song for the band's first 2014 release.

The 'Glad You Came' stars confirmed the release earlier today (22nd January), ahead of kicking off their brand new UK arena tour in March this year.

'Glow In The Dark' will be the next release from 'Word Of Mouth' following hit singles like 'We Own The Night', 'Walks Like Rihanna' and their latest release 'Show Me Love (America)'.

We just want to say thanks again to you all for your massive love and support, it means so much to us. We love you guys! — the wanted (@thewanted) January 22, 2014

Really appreciate all your support. Cannot wait for the tour and to see many of your lovely faces very soon! — the wanted (@thewanted) January 22, 2014

The UK five-piece also announced plans to head off and "pursue personal endeavours" after the end of the 'Word Of Mouth' tour, but assured fans that The Wanted will "continue on".

"This tour will be their last for a while as Tom, Max, Jay, Siva and Nathan have collectively decided to take time to pursue personal endeavours following the tour's conclusion," a statement on the band's official website reads. "The band wants to stress to their fans that they will continue on as The Wanted and look forward to many successful projects together in the future.

"They thank their fans for their continued love and support and look forward to seeing them on tour."

