The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - 'Closer'

One of the biggest tunes of the year just got a HUGE music video to match...

Considering how massive The Chainsmokers' last track 'Don't Let Me Down' was, it was only right that they followed it up with another huge banger, right!?

Well they did and 'Closer' is another total smash.

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - 'Closer' Official Music Video 04:06

Thankfully the music video that accompanies it is also thoroughly enjoyable, which makes us love the song even more!

As we all know, The Chainsmokers' Drew provides the vocals for the track alongside Halsey and both star in the pretty racey video.

Whilst the title of the track is obviously 'Closer', we weren't quite ready for just how close these two would get in the video. The characters clearly have a very passionate relationship and it's on full view throught the majority of this visual.

But we're not complaining and if anything, it's kinda made us ship Drew and Halsey a bit...just saying.

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - 'Closer' Lyrics

[Verse 1: Andrew Taggart]

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you

I drink too much and that's an issue but I’m okay

Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them

But I hope I never see them again



[Pre-Chorus: Andrew Taggart]

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke down car

And four years, no calls

Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I-I-I can't stop

No, I-I-I can’t stop

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart]

So baby pull me closer

In the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older



[Post-Chorus: Andrew Taggart]

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older



[Verse 2: Halsey]

You look as good as the day I met you

I forget just why I left you, I was insane

Stay and play that Blink-182 song

That we beat to death in Tucson, okay



[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke down car

And four years, no call

Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I-I-I can't stop

No, I-I-I can't stop



[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Halsey]

So baby pull me closer

In the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can’t afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain’t ever getting older



[Post-Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Halsey]

We ain't ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older



[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Halsey]

So baby pull me closer

In the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older (no we ain’t ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older (no we ain't ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older (no we ain't ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older (no we ain't ever getting older)



[Post-Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Halsey]

We ain't ever getting older

No we ain't ever getting older