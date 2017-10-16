WATCH: "I Would Merk 'The Chase'" Vows Stormzy, As He Takes On The Governess In HYSTERICAL Quiz

10/10 would watch every day.

There's one reason why people go to university - no, not to get a helpful degree that'll support their future; but to watch 'The Chase' guilt-free whenever they want.

We're not the only ones obsessed with it. Record-breaking star, Stormzy, is a huge fan of the show and got to play his own sesh of the cult quiz.

While making an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', the 'Big For Your Boots' rapper boasted "Me and my missus had a big argument because I was adamant that I would merk 'The Chase'. I would destroy it. Every time I watch it I usually win."

Luckily, Bradley Walsh was also sat next to Stormzy, so it made sense for them to recreate their very own version of the show; chaser included.

Now we honestly thought this was going to be a flop, because - no matter how smart Stormzy may be - he was against The Governess, one of the smartest quizzing brains in the country... And yet he still won.

Bet he's wishing he took the high offer now.

