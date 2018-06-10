Shawn Mendes Brought All His Hits And Even A Frank Ocean Mash Up To Close The #CapitalSTB

10 June 2018, 08:52

Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Live

The screams were deafening as Shawn Mendes closed the Summertime Ball in style!

As the sun set over Wembley Stadium, 80,000 people illuminated the night with their phone lights as Shawn came out to perform his epic closing set at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone. 

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Kicking off with 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back', the screams were deafening as this absolute superstar showed off his incredible vocals in front of his adoring public. 

He performed his classic hit 'Stitches' as well as 'In My Blood' to the crowd's delight with his baby blue guitar. 

As well as his own tracks, Shawn mashed up a Frank Ocean classic with 'Mercy', and combined Kings of Leon's 'Use Somebody' with 'Treat You Better', proving his talent knows no bounds. 

Shawn's performances of 'Ruin', 'Nervous' and 'Lost In Japan' left everyone breathless - this is how you close an event as huge as the #CapitalSTB! 

Shawn Mendes looked like an absolute snack on the red carpet - of course! 

Before he took to the stage, Capital's Roman Kemp challenged Shawn to sign Camila Cabello... 

The Mendes Army were totally here for Shawn's set, telling us how much they loved his performance: 

Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’
  • ‘Stitches’
  • ‘Nervous’
  • 'Lost In Japan'
  • ‘Ruin’
  • ‘Thinkin' Bout You’/’Mercy’
  • ‘Use Somebody’/’Treat You Better’

> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News!

Shawn Mendes at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Shawn Mendes Brought All His Hits And Even A Frank Ocean Mash Up To Close The #CapitalSTB

More From Capital's Summertime Ball

See more More From Capital's Summertime Ball

Little Mix Summertime Ball 2017

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Summertime Ball 2017

Zara Larsson at the Summertime Ball 2017

Summertime Ball 2017 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Liam Payne Capital Summertime 2017 Red Carpet

Summertime Ball 2017 Fashion: Zara Larsson & Louisa Johnson Lead Red Carpet Arrivals

Summertime Ball 2017 Backstage Tour

AAA Pass At The Ready? Your Glimpse Into Backstage Life At The Summertime Ball 2017