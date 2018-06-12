Shawn Mendes – ‘Stitches’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
12 June 2018, 13:05
Shawn’s vocals are simply beyond compare.
He’s one of the youngest stars on the #CapitalSTB line-up but Shawn Mendes proved he’s an incredible performer as he closed the show in style.
Shawn performed ‘Stitches’ and his first single sounded even better performed as the sun was setting over London’s Wembley Stadium.
His faultless vocals deserve to be played over and over again – and we’ve got you covered with the video above.
Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’
- ‘Stitches’
- ‘Nervous’
- 'Lost In Japan'
- ‘Ruin’
- ‘FRANK OCEAN COVER’/’Mercy’
- ‘Use Somebody’/’Treat You Better’
Shawn Mendes – ‘Stitches’ Lyrics
I thought that I've been hurt before
But no one's ever left me quite this sore
Your words cut deeper than a knife
Now I need someone to breathe me back to life
Got a feeling that I'm going under
But I know that I'll make it out alive
If I quit calling you my lover
Move on
You watch me bleed until I can't breathe
I'm shaking falling onto my knees
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
I'm tripping over myself
Aching begging you to come help
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
Just like a moth drawn to a flame
Oh you lured me in I couldn't sense the pain
Your bitter heart cold to the touch
Now I'm gonna reap what I sow
I'm left seeing red on my own
Got a feeling that I'm going under
But I know that I'll make it out alive
If I quit calling you my lover
Move on
You watch me bleed until I can't breathe
I'm shaking falling onto my knees
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
I'm tripping over myself
Aching begging you to come help
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
Needle and the thread
Gotta get you out of my head
Needle and the thread
Gonna wind up dead
Needle and the thread
Gotta get you out of my head
Needle and the thread
Gonna wind up dead
Needle and the thread
Gotta get you out of my head
Needle and the thread
Gonna wind up dead
Needle and the thread
Gotta get you out of my head, get you out of my head
You watch me bleed until I can't breathe
I'm shaking falling onto my knees (falling on my knees)
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches (and I'll be needing stitches)
I'm tripping over myself
Aching begging you to come help (begging baby please)
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
And now that I'm without your kisses
I'll be needing stitches
