Shawn Mendes – ‘Stitches’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Shawn’s vocals are simply beyond compare.

He’s one of the youngest stars on the #CapitalSTB line-up but Shawn Mendes proved he’s an incredible performer as he closed the show in style.

Shawn performed ‘Stitches’ and his first single sounded even better performed as the sun was setting over London’s Wembley Stadium.

His faultless vocals deserve to be played over and over again – and we’ve got you covered with the video above.

Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

‘Stitches’

‘Nervous’

'Lost In Japan'

‘Ruin’

‘FRANK OCEAN COVER’/’Mercy’

‘Use Somebody’/’Treat You Better’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Stitches’ Lyrics

I thought that I've been hurt before

But no one's ever left me quite this sore

Your words cut deeper than a knife

Now I need someone to breathe me back to life

Got a feeling that I'm going under

But I know that I'll make it out alive

If I quit calling you my lover

Move on

You watch me bleed until I can't breathe

I'm shaking falling onto my knees

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

I'm tripping over myself

Aching begging you to come help

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

Just like a moth drawn to a flame

Oh you lured me in I couldn't sense the pain

Your bitter heart cold to the touch

Now I'm gonna reap what I sow

I'm left seeing red on my own

Got a feeling that I'm going under

But I know that I'll make it out alive

If I quit calling you my lover

Move on

You watch me bleed until I can't breathe

I'm shaking falling onto my knees

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

I'm tripping over myself

Aching begging you to come help

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

Needle and the thread

Gotta get you out of my head

Needle and the thread

Gonna wind up dead

Needle and the thread

Gotta get you out of my head

Needle and the thread

Gonna wind up dead

Needle and the thread

Gotta get you out of my head

Needle and the thread

Gonna wind up dead

Needle and the thread

Gotta get you out of my head, get you out of my head

You watch me bleed until I can't breathe

I'm shaking falling onto my knees (falling on my knees)

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches (and I'll be needing stitches)

I'm tripping over myself

Aching begging you to come help (begging baby please)

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

And now that I'm without your kisses

I'll be needing stitches

