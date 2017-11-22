“I Know People Might Say It’s Young…” Rita Ora Reveals Why She’s Frozen Her Eggs At Just 26

The star revealed she had undergone the procedure to freeze her eggs to use in the future.

Rita Ora might only be 26 years old but she’s revealed that she has frozen her eggs in order to have a large family in the future.

The ‘Anywhere’ star revealed that she had undergone the procedure as a precaution to ensure her plans of a family can be fulfilled in the future, and that she was advised by her doctor that now was the right time.

She told Sunrise, “Me being 27 soon, I thought about this when I was in my early 20s, about kids. Maybe that is me being a hypochondriac, but I have always wanted a big family and my doctor asked me, ‘I think you should freeze your eggs’ when I was in my early 20s, that is what he said to me.

“He has been my family doctor for a long time and he said you are healthy is now and it would be great, why not put them away and then you never have to worry about it again? I think it depends on people's beliefs and I'm a big believer in using what we have in making the most of it.

“I have never said that [I've had my eggs frozen] on TV, and I'm 26 so I know people might say, 'Wow, that's so young'. I just wanted to really be safe. Maybe that is me being crazy.”

While it’s not the same for everyone, we can’t fault Rita for planning ahead!