Raye feat. Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues - 'Confidence'

YAS! Raye's one-shot music video for 'Confidence' is pop perfection.

She's easily one of the freshest and most exciting talents to emerge from London in a long time and her new video for 'Confidence' shows exactly why.

Our love for the #CapitalSTB performer has skyrocketed even more as she dances her way through 3 minutes of glorious choreography.

The track is taken from her new EP 'Side Tape' and features the vocal talents of Maleek Berry and the production skills of Nana Rogues.

We're about ready for Raye to bring her epic dancing, gorgeous voice and big beats to Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

Raye - 'Confidence' Lyrics:

[Intro: Maleek Berry]

Cheers!

Uh

Oh, Berry pon this

Raye baby, sunshine, sunshine, yeah



[Verse 1: RAYE]

Usually it's cold in the England

So I think I'll fly somewhere different

Usually I work on the weekend

But I'm free, so I'm goin' out

African boy, where are you at though?

Need someone so bad I can take 'em

One night ting is not what I came for, no no

I wanna hit the town



[Pre-Chorus 1: RAYE]

Now I'm movin' to the waist line, waist line

Pull me on you

Now, clearly you don't waste time, want mine

Not shy, are you?



[Chorus: RAYE]

Move confidence

Need a brother who move confident

Need a fella who do what he want

Got me feelin' all ooh

Dun-da-da-da

Seen a fella who knows what I want

Need a brother who move confident

Who's got me feelin' all ooh



[Verse 2: RAYE]

Honestly, I know that we just met

But I think there's somethin' I'm likin'

The way that you look in my eyes

Like no way I can tell you no, I say, "Yes"

I don't know how quickly we'll take this

But whatever happens, I'm in this, I'm in this

Begin this, they can't see us 'cause your window's tinted



[Pre-Chorus 1: RAYE]

Now I'm movin' to the waist line, waist line

Pull me on you

Now, clearly you don't waste time, want mine

Not shy, are you?



[Chorus: RAYE]

Move confidence

Need a brother who move confident

Need a fella who do what he want

Got me feelin' all ooh

Dun-da-da-da

Seen a fella who knows what I want

Need a brother who move confident

Who's got me feelin' all ooh



[Bridge: Maleek Berry]

Oh, you need a brother like me, babe

Spend money, I don't feel it

Fly around the world with a G, babe

Or slick talk got your in your feelings

The way I feel I can't deny

Got me workin' overtime

I lose it when you bust a wine

We foreplay then press rewind



[Pre-Chorus 2: Maleek Berry]

I got you movin' to the waist line, waist line

Turn me on, babe

We be goin' to the late night, late night

Put me on you



[Chorus: RAYE]

Move confidence

Need a brother who move confident

Need a fella who do what he want

Got me feelin' all ooh

Dun-da-da-da

Seen a fella who knows what I want

Need a brother who move confident

Who's got me feelin' all ooh