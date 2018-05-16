Raye feat. Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues - 'Confidence'

16 May 2018, 10:57

YAS! Raye's one-shot music video for 'Confidence' is pop perfection.

She's easily one of the freshest and most exciting talents to emerge from London in a long time and her new video for 'Confidence' shows exactly why.

Our love for the #CapitalSTB performer has skyrocketed even more as she dances her way through 3 minutes of glorious choreography. 

> QUIZ: How Ready Are You For Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 With Vodafone?

raye music video confidence

The track is taken from her new EP 'Side Tape' and features the vocal talents of Maleek Berry and the production skills of Nana Rogues.

We're about ready for Raye to bring her epic dancing, gorgeous voice and big beats to Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

> Raye's Heading To The #CapitalSTB, So Grab Our App And Catch Up With Your Gal!

Raye - 'Confidence' Lyrics:

[Intro: Maleek Berry]
Cheers!
Uh
Oh, Berry pon this
Raye baby, sunshine, sunshine, yeah

[Verse 1: RAYE]
Usually it's cold in the England
So I think I'll fly somewhere different
Usually I work on the weekend
But I'm free, so I'm goin' out
African boy, where are you at though?
Need someone so bad I can take 'em
One night ting is not what I came for, no no
I wanna hit the town

[Pre-Chorus 1: RAYE]
Now I'm movin' to the waist line, waist line
Pull me on you
Now, clearly you don't waste time, want mine
Not shy, are you?

[Chorus: RAYE]
Move confidence
Need a brother who move confident
Need a fella who do what he want
Got me feelin' all ooh
Dun-da-da-da
Seen a fella who knows what I want
Need a brother who move confident
Who's got me feelin' all ooh


[Verse 2: RAYE]
Honestly, I know that we just met
But I think there's somethin' I'm likin'
The way that you look in my eyes
Like no way I can tell you no, I say, "Yes"
I don't know how quickly we'll take this
But whatever happens, I'm in this, I'm in this
Begin this, they can't see us 'cause your window's tinted

[Pre-Chorus 1: RAYE]
Now I'm movin' to the waist line, waist line
Pull me on you
Now, clearly you don't waste time, want mine
Not shy, are you?

[Chorus: RAYE]
Move confidence
Need a brother who move confident
Need a fella who do what he want
Got me feelin' all ooh
Dun-da-da-da
Seen a fella who knows what I want
Need a brother who move confident
Who's got me feelin' all ooh

[Bridge: Maleek Berry]
Oh, you need a brother like me, babe
Spend money, I don't feel it
Fly around the world with a G, babe
Or slick talk got your in your feelings
The way I feel I can't deny
Got me workin' overtime
I lose it when you bust a wine
We foreplay then press rewind


[Pre-Chorus 2: Maleek Berry]
I got you movin' to the waist line, waist line
Turn me on, babe
We be goin' to the late night, late night
Put me on you

[Chorus: RAYE]
Move confidence
Need a brother who move confident
Need a fella who do what he want
Got me feelin' all ooh
Dun-da-da-da
Seen a fella who knows what I want
Need a brother who move confident
Who's got me feelin' all ooh

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B 'Girls'

Cardi B's Hit Back At That 'Girls' Criticism Following Rita Ora's Apology

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    I'll Be There artwork
    I'll Be There
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  5. 5
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  6. 6
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  7. 7
    This Is America artwork
    This Is America
    Childish Gambino
    itunes
  8. 8
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  11. 11
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  12. 12
    Better Now artwork
    Better Now
    Post Malone
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  14. 14
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  15. 15
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  16. 16
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  17. 17
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  19. 19
    Girls artwork
    Girls
    Rita Ora , Cardi B , Bebe Rexha , Charli XC
  20. 20
    If You're Over Me artwork
    If You're Over Me
    Years & Years
    itunes
  21. 21
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  22. 22
    Bad Vibe artwork
    Bad Vibe
    M.O . x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Youth artwork
    Youth
    Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  25. 25
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  26. 26
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    Hunger artwork
    Hunger
    Florence + The Machine
    itunes
  28. 28
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  29. 29
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  30. 30
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  31. 31
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  32. 32
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Love Lies artwork
    Love Lies
    Khalid & Normani
    itunes
  34. 34
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  35. 35
    German artwork
    German
    EO
    itunes
  36. 36
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  37. 37
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Roots artwork
    No Roots
    Alice Merton
    itunes
  40. 40
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site