One Direction Speak About Feeling Homesick: "We've Hardly Been Back At All"

The 'Little Things' five-piece say they miss simply things like hanging out with their families.

One Direction have admitted they often get homesick while out travelling the world and would love the chance to spend more time at home with their family and friends.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' five-piece say they have barely stopped since finding fame on The X Factor UK back in 2010, and miss some of the things they did before finding fame.

"I'd like to go back home and do the kind of things I used to do before the band," Louis Tomlinson told the Evening Standard this week. "I'd go have a kick around with my friend Stan and my other friends from school.

"I'd spend some time with my family and have dinner at my grandma's house and then have the evening to chill out with my girlfriend," the 'Live While We're Young' singer explained.

Louis' bandmate Liam Payne also admitted he gets homesick a lot ever since joining One Direction, and admits he would love the chance to go back to school for one day.

"I miss my home town a lot. We've hardly been back at all and I do miss Wolverhampton," the boy band star admitted. "I really like going into the town centre and shopping and doing things like sitting on the sofa watching Friends.

"I'd even like to go back to school for a day!" Liam added.

Earlier this week it was announced that One Direction are set to be the latest waxwork addition to Madame Tussauds, while their first UK 1D World pop-up shop is set to open in Leeds on 23rd March for three weeks.

Check out a picture of Harry Styles getting measured up for his waxwork model below:

One Direction's 'Take Me Home' world tour continues with a show at Liverpool's Echo Arena on 17th March.

