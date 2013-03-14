One Direction Speak About Feeling Homesick: "We've Hardly Been Back At All"

14 March 2013, 11:41

The 'Little Things' five-piece say they miss simply things like hanging out with their families.

One Direction have admitted they often get homesick while out travelling the world and would love the chance to spend more time at home with their family and friends.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' five-piece say they have barely stopped since finding fame on The X Factor UK back in 2010, and miss some of the things they did before finding fame.

"I'd like to go back home and do the kind of things I used to do before the band," Louis Tomlinson told the Evening Standard this week. "I'd go have a kick around with my friend Stan and my other friends from school.

"I'd spend some time with my family and have dinner at my grandma's house and then have the evening to chill out with my girlfriend," the 'Live While We're Young' singer explained.

Louis' bandmate Liam Payne also admitted he gets homesick a lot ever since joining One Direction, and admits he would love the chance to go back to school for one day.

"I miss my home town a lot. We've hardly been back at all and I do miss Wolverhampton," the boy band star admitted. "I really like going into the town centre and shopping and doing things like sitting on the sofa watching Friends.

"I'd even like to go back to school for a day!" Liam added.

Earlier this week it was announced that One Direction are set to be the latest waxwork addition to Madame Tussauds, while their first UK 1D World pop-up shop is set to open in Leeds on 23rd March for three weeks.

Check out a picture of Harry Styles getting measured up for his waxwork model below:

One Direction's 'Take Me Home' world tour continues with a show at Liverpool's Echo Arena on 17th March.

Watch a playlist of One Direction's music videos below:

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10