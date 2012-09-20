One Directon - 'Live While We're Young' (Official Video)

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' stars are back with the first video from their new album 'Take Me Home'.

One Direction go "crazy, crazy, crazy" in the music video for their brand new single 'Live While We're Young'.

The 'Gotta Be You' singers head off on a summer break with friends in the video, which was shot in Kent in August.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan are seen engaging in a variety of fun summer antics in the video, including getting to drive an off-road car, rope-swinging into a lake and 'zorbing' inside of giant inflatable spheres.

One Direction's new video also sees the boys performing on acoustic guitars in front of a large group of friends before enjoying a game of football as they party into the night for the song's rousing climax.

'Live While We're Young' will serve as the first single to be released from One Direction's upcoming sophomore album 'Take Me Home', which is due to officially launch on 12th November.

One Direction are set to release 'Live While We're Young' as their new single on 30th September.

[[ This video has been removed ]]