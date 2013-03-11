One Direction To Be Turned Into Waxworks For Madame Tussauds

The 'Little Things' stars are "overwhelmed" with the news that they will be joining the list of celebrities in the tourist attraction.

One Direction are set to be turned into waxwork models after the famous Madame Tussauds museum, confirmed the addition of the five lads to their collection of celebrities.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' singers will feature in a new touring attraction which will head around the world, and head of marketing, Liz Wells said she was thrilled at news.

"We have been overwhelmed by requests for us to feature One Direction," she explained in a press release. "The boys have been top of the most wanted personalities list in London, New York and Sydney for the last 12 months, so we are delighted we can now satisfy public demand by bringing their figures to each of these cities in a special 'world tour', which will eventually take in more locations."

Speaking about the news, bandmate Harry Styles added how "overwhelmed" the boys were.

"We're just kind of a bit overwhelmed," he explained. "We've been to Madame Tussauds and seen the kind of people who are in there. It's crazy to think that we will up there with them."

Each waxwork will cost $150,000 to produce and Louis said how strange the experience will be when he first sees his waxwork.

"I think it's going to be quite weird to see yourself as a wax figure," he said. "But it’s an amazing honour to be there. If you look at some of the names that are in there, we are very proud.

Zayn added: "This is insane. All the biggest stars around the world get these wax figures made of them and why are we, five normal lads, getting these made? It's an amazing honour, really cool and we can't wait to see them."

It had also been recently reported that Adele would be one of the next star's to feature in the waxwork museum.

The figures of One Direction will be unveiled next month in London and at a later date around the world.

