We Finally Know The Name Of Harry Styles' Debut Single & Fans Are Already Losing It

31 March 2017, 15:34

Harry Styles

We're loving the artwork for it too!

So the news is true. Harry Styles will be releasing his first solo single on Friday 7th April and we now know the name of it.

SIGN OF THE TIMES.

(can you tell we're excited much!?)

Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Debut Album So Far...

Harry shared the news on Twitter with his 29.8 million followers and he also shared the single's artwork too...

It's fair to say that fans are super hyped for 'Sign Of The Times' and as soon as Harry shared the name of the single, there were plenty of hilarious reactions that tell us this track is going to be pretty popular...

Since One Direction went on hiatus, Louis has released a dance track, and Niall has released an acoustic track, so what about Harry?

Is he going to follow a similar musical blueprint as either of his fellow bandmates or will Harry be dropping a whole new vibe?

We CAN'T WAIT to find out on Friday 7th April!

Download Our App, And Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear Right Now!

You may also like...

Harry Styles Stars In 'Dunkirk' Trailer

02:16

Trending On Capital FM

Little Mix Leigh-Anne's Burnt Legs

Leigh-Anne Proved She’s A TOTAL Trooper Turning Up To Perform After Suffering Burns!

Little Mix

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

One Direction 2015

You Won’t Believe How Much All The Members Of One Direction Are Now Worth
Cheryl Liam Wedding

Could There Be A Payne Wedding On The Cards? Cheryl & Liam Might Tie The Knot “Quickly”

Cheryl

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Harry Styles

Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Debut Album So Far...

Niall Horan and Marnie Simpson Asset

"I've Spoken Over DMs" - Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Claims Niall Horan Slid In Her DMs After Her Split
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 21 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10