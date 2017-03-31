We Finally Know The Name Of Harry Styles' Debut Single & Fans Are Already Losing It

Now Playing
31 March 2017, 15:34
We're loving the artwork for it too!
So the news is true. Harry Styles will be releasing his first solo single on Friday 7th April and we now know the name of it.
SIGN OF THE TIMES.
(can you tell we're excited much!?)
Harry shared the news on Twitter with his 29.8 million followers and he also shared the single's artwork too...
SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 // pic.twitter.com/W6ij1giOdX— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 31, 2017
It's fair to say that fans are super hyped for 'Sign Of The Times' and as soon as Harry shared the name of the single, there were plenty of hilarious reactions that tell us this track is going to be pretty popular...
Person: what's your favorite song— jen (@JenIbrahim) March 31, 2017
Me: sign of the times
Person: who sings that
Me: Harry Styles
Person: I haven't heard it
Me: me either
WE'RE FREAKING OUT OVER THE COVER AND THE NAME OF THE SINGLE HOW ARE WE GONNA COPE WHEN SIGN OF THE TIMES ACTUALLY COMES OUT pic.twitter.com/Wx9Tmw13Ug— nat (@daggertattooH) March 31, 2017
GIVE SIGN OF THE TIMES 47 GRAMMYS ALREADY— triv is ded (@cutepixieniall) March 31, 2017
@Harry_Styles Sign of the times is my favorite song right now— Lisa (@lisa_nordio) March 31, 2017
me describing harry's unreleased single and unreleased music video of sign of the times to all my friends pic.twitter.com/De0nuUwTHS— nat (@daggertattooH) March 31, 2017
Since One Direction went on hiatus, Louis has released a dance track, and Niall has released an acoustic track, so what about Harry?
Is he going to follow a similar musical blueprint as either of his fellow bandmates or will Harry be dropping a whole new vibe?
We CAN'T WAIT to find out on Friday 7th April!
