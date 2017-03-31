We Finally Know The Name Of Harry Styles' Debut Single & Fans Are Already Losing It

We're loving the artwork for it too!

So the news is true. Harry Styles will be releasing his first solo single on Friday 7th April and we now know the name of it.

SIGN OF THE TIMES.

(can you tell we're excited much!?)

Harry shared the news on Twitter with his 29.8 million followers and he also shared the single's artwork too...

It's fair to say that fans are super hyped for 'Sign Of The Times' and as soon as Harry shared the name of the single, there were plenty of hilarious reactions that tell us this track is going to be pretty popular...

Person: what's your favorite song

Me: sign of the times

Person: who sings that

Me: Harry Styles

Person: I haven't heard it

Me: me either — jen (@JenIbrahim) March 31, 2017

WE'RE FREAKING OUT OVER THE COVER AND THE NAME OF THE SINGLE HOW ARE WE GONNA COPE WHEN SIGN OF THE TIMES ACTUALLY COMES OUT pic.twitter.com/Wx9Tmw13Ug — nat (@daggertattooH) March 31, 2017

GIVE SIGN OF THE TIMES 47 GRAMMYS ALREADY — triv is ded (@cutepixieniall) March 31, 2017

@Harry_Styles Sign of the times is my favorite song right now — Lisa (@lisa_nordio) March 31, 2017

me describing harry's unreleased single and unreleased music video of sign of the times to all my friends pic.twitter.com/De0nuUwTHS — nat (@daggertattooH) March 31, 2017

Since One Direction went on hiatus, Louis has released a dance track, and Niall has released an acoustic track, so what about Harry?

Is he going to follow a similar musical blueprint as either of his fellow bandmates or will Harry be dropping a whole new vibe?

We CAN'T WAIT to find out on Friday 7th April!

