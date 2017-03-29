Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Debut Album So Far...

The time is almost upon us!

Niall has released solo music; Louis has released solo music; Liam has just welcomed the birth of his first son - but what about Harry?

Mr Styles has been busy embracing his debut acting role in Christopher Nolan's WW2 film Dunkirk, but now he's set to focus on his music career once again as he gets ready to debut his first ever solo release following One Direction's hiatus.

So here's everything we know about the highly anticipated debut album from Harry Styles...

When Will Harry Styles' Album Be Released?

Ok. Let's just start by saying we still don't have an official release date. However, Harry did drop a surprise teaser which included a specific date that's got everyone hyped.

Yes, Friday 7th April is the date when everyone thinks Harry Styles is going to be giving us his debut single/album or some form of music. All signs point to that, so we're going with it people.

There is also another date, Saturday 15th April. That is the date that Harry will be appearing on US TV show Saturday Night Live, alongside much-loved host Jimmy Fallon.

Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017

So could Harry be set to release his album the day before appearing on the show with his debut single released the week before? If so, Friday 14th April could be the eventual release date of Styles' debut?

What Will harry Styles' Debut Album Sound Like?

According to reports, there are a very limited amount of people who have already been lucky enough to listen to music from Harry's debut release and many of them have apparently been made to sign non-disclosure forms, meaning they legally can't reveal any info about it.

But it seems that some news has leaked as HitsDailyDouble are reporting that Harry's debut single will be 'a five-minute track billed as a pop-rock record some describe as a contemporary-sounding nod to British rock of the ’70s'.

Does that sound like it'll float your boat?

What Is Harry Style's Album Artwork?

Again, everything is under lock and key until the release date. Once we get a glimpse of the artwork we'll be sure to pass it on to you.

We can guarantee something is coming though, as Harry recently posted three white squares on his Instagram. Every time he takes on a new project, he seems to use three white squares to section off from his last project - so something is 100% on the way!

Harry did recently change his profile picture on all his social media platforms to this lovely pic, so could this turn out to be the album cover?

What Is Harry Styles' Album Tracklisting?

Once more details about the album emerge, we'll update you with the full track list.

