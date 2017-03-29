Could There Be A Payne Wedding On The Cards? Cheryl & Liam Might Tie The Knot “Quickly”

29 March 2017, 11:38

Cheryl Liam Wedding

Nothing moves slowly for these two!

They FINALLY bestowed the news of their baby boy being born on us last weekend, and it looks like we might have something else to look forward to… as Cheryl and Liam Payne might be planning a quick wedding!

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Baby Payne’s barely a week old, but Chiam are apparently already planning to get married, and are debating between having a big wedding or a quiet affair for their big day.

A source close to the couple told Closer, “Because this will be her third marriage, Cheryl doesn’t want a circus. She’d rather have just close friends and family. She’d also love the baby to be sitting on their laps in the wedding photos.

“But, in contrast, Liam would still like a huge celebration. He wants to shout about their wedding from the rooftop.”

Juging by the secrecy around her pregnancy, we’re not surprised Cheryl would want to keep her marriage low key as well – after all, she surprised the world with an Instagram announcement after her wedding to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014!

Here’s hoping we actually get to see some of their wedding pictures – Cheryl and Liam definitely make one ridiculously gorgeous couple! 

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Reacts To Baby Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Hilariously Panics As He's Presented With His Baby Lookalike!

Ed Sheeran

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Liam Payne's Baby Quiz

From Window Payne To Tummy Payne, This Quiz Will Determine What RIDICK Name Chiam Will Give Their Baby
Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Lauren Goodger Slams Cheryl's Pregnancy Asset

Lauren Goodger Slams Cheryl For Being "Strange" & Wonders If Her Pregnancy Is Even Real...
Cheryl Nadine Coyle

Could The Girls Aloud Feud Be Over?! Nadine Coyle Says She’s “Very Happy” For Pregnant Cheryl
Liam and Cheryl at St James's London carol concert

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

One Direction

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot