Could There Be A Payne Wedding On The Cards? Cheryl & Liam Might Tie The Knot “Quickly”

Nothing moves slowly for these two!

They FINALLY bestowed the news of their baby boy being born on us last weekend, and it looks like we might have something else to look forward to… as Cheryl and Liam Payne might be planning a quick wedding!

Baby Payne’s barely a week old, but Chiam are apparently already planning to get married, and are debating between having a big wedding or a quiet affair for their big day.

A source close to the couple told Closer, “Because this will be her third marriage, Cheryl doesn’t want a circus. She’d rather have just close friends and family. She’d also love the baby to be sitting on their laps in the wedding photos.

“But, in contrast, Liam would still like a huge celebration. He wants to shout about their wedding from the rooftop.”

Juging by the secrecy around her pregnancy, we’re not surprised Cheryl would want to keep her marriage low key as well – after all, she surprised the world with an Instagram announcement after her wedding to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014!

Here’s hoping we actually get to see some of their wedding pictures – Cheryl and Liam definitely make one ridiculously gorgeous couple!