WATCH: Not3s Brutally Pied Off Vick Hope On Live Radio. Ouch...

This kinda stings to watch...

Don't mind us - we're just helping Vick get all of this pie from her face. No, she didn't have a messy attempt at a pie-eating contest, but instead...

Not3s shoved her into the friendzone. She's in their so deep, she practically has property there.

The 'My Lover' rapper has already met Vick Hope a few times before, and offered his bracelet to Vick to wear. The only problem is that he took it back straight after, and that didn't go down too well with her.

At least they didn't bring it up during a live interview with Roman Kemp. Poor, poor Ro.

Just as an FYI, don't be buying your wedding hate for the Vick-Not3s ceremony anytime soon.

Vick Hope? Nah. More like Vick No Hope.

While Not3s was on a dating-hype, we asked him who he'd bae; from Camila Cabello to Demi Lovato...