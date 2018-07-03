Who Is Not3s? Everything About The Rapper, From His Hits With Mabel, Real Name, Net Worth And Instagram

3 July 2018, 15:57

Not3s Asset

The 'My Lover' rapper burst onto the scene with his smash hits with Mabel and viral sensation 'Addison Lee', so here's everything you need to know about the Hackney born star, from his age, to net worth, real name and social media handles!

Rapper and Grime artist Not3s has delivered some absolute bangers and shot to fame with such hits as 'Fine Line' and 'My Lover' with Mabel and his viral sensation 'Addison Lee', so, as he's set to play Wireless festival this weekend, just exactly who is Not3s, how old is he and what is his real name?!

WATCH: Jax Jones Rings Stefflon Don To Replace Mabel On His Track... IN FRONT OF MABEL!

What is his real name?

Not3s refuses to disclose his real name to anybody! Oh, and just in case you were wondering how it's pronounced...

He says his name has three different parts to its meaning; money notes, music notes and take note of Not3s... you have been warned!

How old is Not3s?

He's only 20 years old! His birthday is on April 17th, if you wanted to put it in your calender. 

What was his breakthrough moment?

Upon releasing hit 'Addison Lee' in 2016, the song became somewhat of a viral sensation with over 10 million view on YouTube, he even performed the track at the taxi company's Christmas party in KOKO London!

Where is Not3s from?

The rapper is from Hackney, London, where he started creating music from around the age of 14, he is also of Nigerian descent.

 

L O V Ë

A post shared by 's Up (@not3sofficial) onMay 10, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Which of his songs do I know?

Aside from hits 'Addison Lee' and 'Aladdin', Not3s is known for collaborating with Mabel on their huge commerical hits 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line' 

What is his net worth?

Gazette has reported that through considerable streaming and live performances, sources suggest he is worth around £140,000 as of 2018.

What are his social media handles?

Instagram: not3sofficial

Twitter: @Not3sofficial

 

A post shared by 's Up (@not3sofficial) onJun 4, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

Who is his dream collaboration?

He told Pause magazine his dream collab would be with Ed Sheeran or Shawn Mendes, which works just fine for us!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News About Not3s!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Grace Wardle Love Island

Grace Wardle Love Island: Tattoos, Age, Instagram And Job Revealed

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Solo artwork
    Solo
    Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  3. 3
    If You're Over Me artwork
    If You're Over Me
    Years & Years
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rise artwork
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack
    itunes
  5. 5
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  7. 7
    I'll Be There artwork
    I'll Be There
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  8. 8
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ring Ring artwork
    Ring Ring
    Jax Jones feat. Mabel & Rich The Kid
    itunes
  11. 11
    Only You artwork
    Only You
    Cheat Codes x Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    APESH*T
    THE CARTERS
  13. 13
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  14. 14
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  15. 15
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  16. 16
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  17. 17
    Jackie Chan artwork
    Jackie Chan
    Tiesto feat. Dzeko & Post Malone
    itunes
  18. 18
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) artwork
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  20. 20
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  21. 21
    the light is coming artwork
    the light is coming
    Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  22. 22
    Youngblood artwork
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  23. 23
    You Deserve Better artwork
    You Deserve Better
    James Arthur
    itunes
  24. 24
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    M-22 feat. Medina
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Now artwork
    Better Now
    Post Malone
    itunes
  26. 26
    Girls artwork
    Girls
    Rita Ora , Cardi B , Bebe Rexha , Charli XC
  27. 27
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  28. 28
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  29. 29
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  30. 30
    Blue Lights artwork
    Blue Lights
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  31. 31
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta] artwork
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta]
    A$AP Rocky
    itunes
  32. 32
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx + Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  33. 33
    Three Lions artwork
    Three Lions
    The Lightning Seeds, Frank Skinner, David...
    itunes
  34. 34
    Freaky Friday artwork
    Freaky Friday
    Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown
    itunes
  35. 35
    German artwork
    German
    EO
    itunes
  36. 36
    Don't Matter To Me artwork
    Don't Matter To Me
    Drake feat. Michael Jackson
    itunes
  37. 37
    Butterflies artwork
    Butterflies
    Not3s, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  40. 40
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site