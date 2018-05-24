Niall Horan Praises Two Dads Who Gave Him This Amazing Note While Flying With Their New Baby

Such a sweet thing to do.

There are a few things everyone on a long-haul flight dreads, and one of those is a baby that won’t stop crying for the whole flight – but Niall Horan shared a message from the dads of one 18-day-old baby that will make you change your mind.

Niall posted a photo of a note he received alongside a goody bag from the two dads of a baby called Marit who were taking him to Europe for the first time, which read, “Hi Stranger. My name is Marit. Today, I'm 18 days old. I'm flying home to Europe with my dads.

Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads pic.twitter.com/Efd0eJEVVj — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018

The guys made these for all the people sitting in the vicinity , class act — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018

“This is my first flight ever. I will do my utmost to be on my best behaviour to ensure that you have a peaceful flight. I would like to apologize in advance if I for any reason loose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy. I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodiebag. Have a great flight.”

Niall was flying from Amsterdam while touring when he received the note, and fans were loving how considerate the couple had been to their fellow fliers, and the couple themselves reached out to thank Niall for his kind words.

thanks for making our little princess famous over night. Much fun..

both dads are fans of your music, and pretty sure Marit will be as well — andreashusby (@andreashusby1) May 23, 2018

Marit’s SO cute, and from the sounds of it, also has some pretty cool dads too.

