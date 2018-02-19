Fans Think Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating After They Were Spotted Together In Vegas

What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas, apparently!

It looks like there might be a new celebrity romance brewing – Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have been spotted looking cosy together in Las Vegas over the weekend!

Niall and Hailee were seen together at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino and fans managed to get some snaps of the pair looking very comfortable in each other’s company.

February 17th: Niall singing I Want It That Way with AJ McLean at Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life in Vegas (via @ninergrl6) (6) pic.twitter.com/EBL4jXl7ac — Niall Horan News (@NJHNEWS) February 18, 2018

The couple were at the hotel to watch the Backstreet Boys perform and were seen chatting, laughing and dancing together in the VIP area.

It’s not the first time these two have been linked – back in December rumours started after Niall called her the “loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends” while wishing Hailee a happy birthday.

We’re going to be keeping an eye on this one, but we 100% ship Hailee and Niall!